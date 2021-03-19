The halls of Innisfil's Holy Cross Catholic School were remarkably quiet Friday.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board (SMCDSB) said about half of the school's 450 students are learning from home because of concerns over COVID-19. But they aren't staying home on the instruction of public health officials.

"It honestly is mostly families that have chosen to keep their children home until the case counts are lower at the school," said Pauline Stevenson, communications manager, SMCDSB.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit declared an outbreak at the school on Tuesday, with seven cases of COVID-19 confirmed, and a potential eighth case.

It isn't clear how many of the cases are students or staff members.

Stevenson said the outbreak had kept eight employees home for work, exacerbating a system-wide struggle to keep educators in class in the face of rising case counts and stricter screening protocols.

Stevenson explained that combining classes is not an option. The schools must maintain protective cohorting, so employees from other areas have stepped in.

"Special education resource teachers, French teachers, prep teachers are going in and having to cover classrooms and just trying to make it work."

According to Stevenson, the health unit visited the school Thursday and was confident that all health and safety protocols are in place and are working.

One classroom is closed while the school remains open for in-person learning. The health unit did not recommend closing the school.

She added that it's always going to be the board's preference to keep schools open as long as it's confident that doing so is safe.

Still, Stevenson said she understands some parents may feel nervous.

"If they prefer to keep their child home until they have more information or feel more comfortable, then that's ok."