COVID-19 outbreak confirmed at Windsor Regional Hospital Met Campus
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at its Met Campus after three patients have tested positive on the same unit.
The outbreak was declared on the hospital’s 4North unit Tuesday. Officials say outbreak measures are currently in place on the unit.
“This outbreak serves as a reminder that COVID-19 continues to circulate in our community,” officials said in a news release. “Please continue to follow the advice of medical experts when it comes to masking if you are not feeling well, and check with your family practitioner for whether you are due for vaccinations.”
If no other COVID-19 cases are identified on the unit, officials say the outbreak will be rescinded on Tuesday, Oct. 17.
-
