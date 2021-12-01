COVID-19 outbreak confirmed in an Orillia hospital medical unit

A medical unit at Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital has been closed due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit declared the outbreak after four patients on the 33-bed unit tested positive for COVID-19.

The unit is currently closed to visitors and new admissions.

In a release on Wednesday, the hospital said staff were being swabbed, and none have tested positive.

It noted, as well, that no other patients had been diagnosed, and all were quarantined in their rooms.