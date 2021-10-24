COVID-19 outbreak declared at 2 Saskatoon schools
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at two Saskatoon schools on Sunday.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ecole Alvin Buckwold and Buena Vista School, according to Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).
The health authority notified the school division about the outbreaks on Sunday, and the information has been shared with students, staff and families, SPS said.
Since the start of the school year on Sept. 1, the SHA has confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 connected to Ecole Alvin Buckwold and six cases at Buena Vista School, SPS said, adding despite these outbreaks, classes are continuing as scheduled at both schools.
Over the course of the year thus far SPS has been notified of 268 positive cases of COVID-19 across 56 schools in the division, SPS said.
