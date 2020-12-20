A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long term care home in Abbotsford, according to a news statement from Fraser Health.

The Mayfair Senior Living + Care home has seen four residents test positive for the novel coronavirus, reads the statement released late Sunday afternoon.

“Fraser Health has declared an outbreak and a Fraser Health rapid response team is at the site. Communication with residents and families is underway,” it says.

Residents who’ve been infected are currently in self-isolation at the home, which is owned by The Care Group.

The health authority says it has extra staff on site to help support the facility, and that it is working with the site to implement increased cleaning and infection control measures.

Fraser Health also said the outbreak at Royal City Manor, declared on Dec. 2, has been declared over. The facility is a long-term care home in New Westminster.

Fraser Health did not specify in its news statement whether any residents at Royal City died from COVID-19.