COVID-19 outbreak declared at another Sault elementary school

Public health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a second Sault Ste. Marie elementary school.

Algoma Public Health (APH) officially declared an outbreak at Grand View Public School, Algoma District School Board said in a news release Sunday.

"As per provincial Ministry of Education guidance, an outbreak is declared in a school once it has been determined that within a 14 day period, two individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school setting, and there are characteristics that link the two cases," the school board said.

The number of cases connected to the outbreak is not yet known.

Health officials are continuing to monitor the situation.

One COVID-19 infection has been confirmed at East View Public School as well.

"In both schools, all high-risk close contacts will be identified and contacted by APH and will be provided instructions regarding COVID-19 testing and self-isolation requirements. Due to the number of possible contacts and exposures, direction/instruction may take a couple of days," the school board said. "If families at Grand View and East View Public Schools have not received a letter or been directly contacted by APH, they do not need to have their child tested unless they are showing symptoms associated with COVID-19."

All students and staff from a school under an outbreak should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, if they develop, isolate immediately and seek testing. When being tested, notify the assessment centre they are associated with the school.

Over the weekend, Algoma Public Health confirmed 15 more cases in Sault Ste. Marie, with 13 being exposed by a close contact, one through international travel and one is unknown.

As of Sunday at 4:30 p.m., the Algoma District has 57 active cases of COVID-19 and one infected person is hospitalized. In the last week, 37 new cases have been confirmed in Sault Ste. Marie.

An outbreak was declared at River View Public School and its associated child care facility on Oct. 21 and all students were moved to online learning after nine cases, eight students and one staff member, were confirmed.

"Between July 1, and Oct. 20, there were 86 cases of COVID-19 reported in Algoma. Of these, 19 cases (22.1 per cent) were in fully vaccinated individuals and 67 cases (77.9 per cent) were in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals," APH said.

Among those ages 12 and older who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Algoma District, 85.4 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses. The vaccination rate among the total population with two doses is 76 per cent.