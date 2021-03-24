Sudbury health officials have declared another COVID-19 outbreak at a local retirement home, the second at the facility in less than two months.

The latest outbreak at Chartwell Southwind Retirement Residence was declared Tuesday night after one staff member tested positive for a COVID-19 infection. The last outbreak at the retirement home was declared on Jan. 30.

Early in January, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Amberwood Suites retirement home. Dozens of people were infected through the outbreak there and seven people died as a result. The outbreak has since been declared over.

This newest outbreak brings the total number of outbreaks in an institutional setting in Greater Sudbury to eight, including three schools:

St. Gabriel Villa – six staff and three residents

Health Science North fourth and sixth floors in the south tower and 7B in north tower – five staff and six residents

Christian Horizons – five staff and two residents

Salvation Army Cedar Place and YMCA Warming Centre – three staff and four residents

Extendicare Falconbridge – one staff member

Chartwell Southwind Retirement Residence – one staff member

Immaculate Conception School – two cases

Lockerby Composite School – two cases

Confederation Secondary School – one case

Public exposure risks have been declared at the following establishments:

P&M's Kouzzina – anyone who went there March 4-6 or March 8-10

RondezVous Hair Salon – March 1 to 11

323 Second Avenue North Apartment Building – anyone who lives in, works in or visited from March 6 on

Those who were at any of these places during the specified days are advised to seek COVID-19 testing immediately and stay home and isolate for 14 days even if you receive a negative test result, this includes everyone in your household.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Sudbury & Districts has 285 active cases of COVID-19 including a large number of variants of concern. Another 29 new infections were confirmed Tuesday and 13 previous cases were resolved. Of the active infections, 277 cases are within Greater Sudbury, five are in the Sudbury District and three are in the Manitoulin District.

Since the pandemic began, there has been a total of 1,242 positive cases, with 957 of those resolved, including 15 COVID-related deaths.