COVID-19 outbreak declared at Arnprior Airspace Inc.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Arnprior Airspace Inc.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) confirmed the outbreak on Sunday. The RCDHU says four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 to day, with the potential for more cases.

The exposure took place over the following days:

Arnprior Aerospace Inc.: Monday, April 26, 2021

Arnprior Aerospace Inc.: Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Arnprior Aerospace Inc.: Thursday, April 29, 2021

The health unit is asking anyone who visited the workplace at the following days to monitor for symptoms.

The RCDHU says contact tracing is underway.