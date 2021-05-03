COVID-19 outbreak declared at Arnprior Airspace Inc.
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Arnprior Airspace Inc.
Renfrew County and District Health Unit (RCDHU) confirmed the outbreak on Sunday. The RCDHU says four employees have tested positive for COVID-19 to day, with the potential for more cases.
The exposure took place over the following days:
- Arnprior Aerospace Inc.: Monday, April 26, 2021
- Arnprior Aerospace Inc.: Tuesday, April 27, 2021
- Arnprior Aerospace Inc.: Thursday, April 29, 2021
The health unit is asking anyone who visited the workplace at the following days to monitor for symptoms.
The RCDHU says contact tracing is underway.