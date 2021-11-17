iHeartRadio

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Blessed Sacrament School

image.jpg

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Blessed Sacrament School in Kitchener.

A notice on the school's website said a new case was reported in the same cohort as a previously confirmed case.

No other classes or cohorts need to be dismissed, the notice said. Officials also said no other action is needed from the cohort involved in the outbreak.

The outbreak is in one cohort and the school remains open.

12