A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in the General Medicine/Acute Medicine unit at Bluewater Health in Sarnia, Ont.

The hospital says the outbreak was declared in consultation with Lambton Public Health after six staff members tested positive for the virus.

Julia Oosterman with Bluewater Health tells CTV News that no patients have tested positive at this time.

All patients within the unit have been tested and of the results back there have been zero positive cases so far.

It is believed that the initial infections to staff happened within the community and not the hospital.

The unit remains open for admissions but with enhanced precautions, cleaning, and infection control.

The province defines an outbreak in hospital as two or more linked positive cases of COVID-19 within a 14-day period.

The six staff members are all isolating at home.