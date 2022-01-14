COVID-19 outbreak declared at Brantford General Hospital

The Brant Community Healthcare system declared a COVID-19 outbreak Friday on Brantford General Hospital’s B5 surgical floor.

In a media release, BCHS said two people have tested positive for the disease. They did not indicate if those infections were in staff members or patients.

Visitors will not be permitted in the unit, though exceptions may be made for compassionate reasons.

BCHS said safety precautions remain in place, including enhancing cleaning and disinfection efforts, screening, mandatory masks, and contact tracing.