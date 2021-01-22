A Burger King restaurant in southeast Calgary is among the latest additions to the province's COVID-19 outbreak list.

Officials say they have been notified in the past 24 hours about a cluster of cases at the fast food joint located at 4818 17th Ave. S.E.

Alberta Health says there are five active cases connected to the outbreak, along with one person who has recovered.

According to Burger King Canada's website, the chain operates nearly 300 restaurants in the country and ensures all cleaning procedures are in place to protect guests and employees.

"We have handwashing, sanitization and cleaning rules that make sense," it says in a statement. "We wipe down pin-pads and door handles. We disinfect tables, chairs and all the surfaces in our restaurants. In light of COVID-19, we have increased the frequency of these cleanings, which now occur multiple times every hour at each of our restaurants."

50 ACTIVE CASES IN OTHER NEW OUTBREAKS

In addition to that outbreak, Alberta Health identified three other new outbreaks involving businesses in the city of Calgary.

They include:

ECCO Manufacturing, Calgary: 22 cases (20 active, two recovered);

Engineered Air, Calgary: 16 cases (15 active, one recovered) and;

Enterprise Rent-a-Car – Calgary Airport: 23 cases (15 active, eight recovered).

Officials also said that an outbreak at Agecare Skypointe, a long-term care facility in northeast Calgary, is now Alberta's fourth-largest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

It was first reported on Oct. 12 and 345 cases (29 active, 272 recovered, 44 deaths) are connected to it.