COVID-19 outbreak declared at Cambridge Memorial Hospital, three active outbreaks in building

Cambridge Memorial Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in their rehabilitation unit, marking the third active outbreak in the building.

In a Sunday update to their website, officials stated five patients linked to the situation in Wing B, Level 3, have tested positive for the virus.

Staff working in the unit are required to do PCR testing every three days and must have a negative rapid antigen test daily before work.

The outbreak can be declared over on Feb. 15 if no new cases arise.

An outbreak in the medicine B unit of the hospital was declared on Jan. 19 and involved 19 infected patients at the time. That can also be declared over on Feb. 15.

An outbreak in the inpatient mental health unit involving three patients was declared on Jan. 30. This can possible be declared over as early as Feb. 8.