Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared an outbreak at a retirement home in Sudbury.

According to health officials, an employee at Chartwell Southwind Retirement Residence has tested positive for the virus, thus forcing an outbreak to be declared.



Public health is currently working with the home to further investigate the outbreak in order to protect residents and staff.



“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus. If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested,” Stacey Laforest, the director of the health protection division for the health unit, said in a release Saturday.

There are currently 91 active cases of COVID-19 of in within the Sudbury-Manitoulin districts.

For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).