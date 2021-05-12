COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chatham-Kent Health Alliance's medicine unit

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Medicine Unit at the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance.

Chatham-Kent Public Health reported as of Tuesday, two patients on the unit at the Chatham site have received a positive test result for COVID-19.

Under provincial direction, an outbreak is declared as soon as two or more staff and/or patients test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period in a specified area.

CK Public Health said they are working closely with CKHA to manage the outbreak on the Medicine Unit. An outbreak may be declared “over” once CKHA reaches 14 days from the last case of transmission or from the day the outbreak was declared.

“CK Public Health is communicating with impacted patients and families for the contact tracing process,” said a news release from CKPH. “CK Public Health contacts individuals who have been exposed and informs them of appropriate measures to take.”

Health officials say as part of the hospital’s pandemic response action plan and in alignment with the infection prevention and control guidelines, a number of additional initiatives have been implemented in response to the outbreak.

CKHA will continue following these measures until the Medical Officer of Health for CK Public Health rescinds the outbreak order.

CKHA’s Essential Visitor and Care Partner Access policy will remain in Phase 3 “Green” during this time although there will be no visitors/care partners allowed for patients on the Medicine Unit. There is no change to care partner access for end-of-life patients on the outbreak unit and other exceptions may be permitted through the established visitor restrictions appeals process.