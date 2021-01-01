A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the City of Ottawa run Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home.
In a memo to Council, Community and Social Services Department General Manager Donna Gray said two staff members at the home tested positive for novel coronavirus.
This is the fifth COVID-19 outbreak at the Garry J. Armstrong home.
According to the Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 dashboard, 18 staff members and one resident at the home have tested positive for COVID-19 during the five outbreaks.
The Centre d'accueil Champlain home also remains on lockdown. Three employees have tested positive for COVID-19.