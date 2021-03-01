Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Courtenay.

Island Health says one staff member has tested positive for the coronavirus at Glacier View Lodge at 2450 Back Rd.

No residents are reporting any symptoms, health officials said in a statement Sunday night.

The staff member who tested positive is self-isolating at home and the outbreak is limited to two wings of the care home, according to Island Health.

Public health staff are working with managers at Glacier Lodge to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Admissions to the care home will be restricted while the outbreak continues. Island Health says care home staff and residents will be screened for symptoms twice a day.

There are currently two active care home outbreaks on Vancouver Island, where an outbreak at Eden Gardens in Nanaimo was discovered on Feb. 14. Over the weekend, an outbreak at Wexford Creek in Nanaimo was declared over.