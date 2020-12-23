The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at École College Park School.

The SHA notified Saskatoon Public Schools about the outbreak declaration on Tuesday, the division said in a news release.

Classes at the school will resume on Jan. 4 as scheduled.

To date, École College Park School has had four positive cases of COVID-19, the division said.

Last week, four classrooms were closed due to isolation orders. All four will reopen when classes resume in January.

Since the start of the school year, the division says it has had 158 positive cases at 45 locations in the division – 44 schools and the board office.