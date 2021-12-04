COVID-19 outbreak declared at Englehart Public School
The Timiskaming Health Unit has declared an outbreak at Englehart Public School and is working to ensure all contact tracing and safety precautions are in place.
Public health officials say the school has taken all necessary steps to reduce the risk of infection. The school will remain open for in-class learning.
"The situation continues to be under investigation, and more information will be provided as needed. If you have been identified as a close contact of a positive case you already have, or will be contacted by public health," read a media release issued by Timiskaming Health Unit late Saturday afternoon.
"If you develop symptoms of COVID-19, reach out to your local Assessment Center for testing."
A school outbreak is defined by the province as two or more laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff (or other visitors).
The cases must be within a 10-day period and must have an epidemiological link where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before/after school care).
