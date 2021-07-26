COVID-19 outbreak declared at Grand River Hospital
Grand River Hospital has declared a COVID-19 outbreak on 6 South.
According to a Monday release, two patients have been identified as contracting COVID-19 along with a potential third.
No staff has been impacted. Further staff testing is ongoing.
"The source of acquisition is unclear however, there is a clear epidemiological link between the cases," reads a statement from the hospital.
Grand River Hospital says there is a "low risk of spread," adding the 6 South unit will not be closed to new admissions.
"We will not be closing the unit to new admissions to maintain our capacity to support the needs of critical care patients in our region," the hospital said in a statement.
As a result of the outbreak, Grand River Hospital is introducing additional safety precautions, including enhanced surveillance, extra high-touch cleaning and grouping staff in cohorts where possible.
