Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in Holy Trinity Catholic Elementary School in Greater Sudbury after two more people tested positive for the virus.

This brings the total cases at the school to three.

"Parents and caregivers are being provided notice of the outbreak and will receive public health guidance," the health unit said in a news release Friday evening.

"Public Health is working closely with the school and school board administrators at Sudbury Catholic District School Board to monitor the outbreak, further limit the spread of infection, and ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect students and employees."

Under provincial guidelines, an outbreak in a school is declared when two or more confirmed cases of COVID-19 are linked and occur within 14 days of each other, and at least one person could have acquired their infection in the school.

The individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 are currently self-isolating and being monitored by the health unit while the investigation continues.

"All COVID-19 cases and contacts are currently being investigated and managed according to enhanced provincial guidelines for the more transmissible variants of concern," the release said.

Parents and guardians can visit the Sudbury Catholic District School Board’s website for information.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be arranged through the Health Sciences North Assessment Centre. The preferred option is to request an appointment online or to call 705-671-7373 during regular business hours.