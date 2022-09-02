COVID-19 outbreak declared at hospital in St. Marys, Ont.

The inpatient unit at the hospital in the town of St. Marys, Ont. has been closed to admissions until further notice after an outbreak was declared on the unit.

An outbreak is declared when two or more COVID-19 cases that could have been acquired at the hospital are confirmed among patients or staff.

In a media release, the Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance (HPHA) said family and caregiver access to the unit, including outdoor visits, has been restricted.

The only exception is for palliative patients at the end of life, HPHA said.