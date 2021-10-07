iHeartRadio

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Hugh Cairns V.C. School in Saskatoon

Personal protection equipment is seen on the teacher's desk in classroom in preparation for the new school year at the Willingdon Elementary School in Montreal, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Hugh Cairns V.C. School in Saskatoon.

According to Saskatoon Public Schools, three cases have been confirmed at the school since Sept. 1.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued an outbreak declaration on Thursday, according to the division.

Classes are continuing as scheduled, the division said in a news release.

