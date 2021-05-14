COVID-19 outbreak declared at IAMGOLD mine project

A workplace COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the IAMGOLD Cote Mine Project, Public Health Sudbury & Districts said Friday.

The news comes one week after another outbreak was declared at Vale's Totten Mine.

The health unit also reported nine new COVID cases in its coverage area Friday, including eight in Greater Sudbury and one in Sudbury district.

There have now been 2,044 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 64 cases still active. Twenty-eight people have died from illnesses related to COVID.