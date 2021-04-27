COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kirkland Lake Gold

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Kirkland Lake Gold, the Timiskaming Health Unit said Tuesday.

A workplace outbreak is declared if there are two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases with a link to the workplace in a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infections in the workplace.

"The outbreak is currently under investigation," the health unit said in a news release. "The Timiskaming Health Unit has worked with representatives from Kirkland Lake Gold to complete contact tracing, and all local high-risk contacts have already been notified."

Dr. Glenn Corneil, acting medical officer of health, said Kirkland Lake Gold is taking all necessary precautions to reduce the risk of infection and prevent the transmission of COVID- 19.

“Kirkland Lake Gold has strong infection prevention and control measures in place,” said Corneil in the release. “These measures make a difference in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and they make managing an outbreak easier and more efficient.”

Ontario is currently under a province-wide shutdown and stay-at-home order.

For more information on COVID-19, visit Timiskaming Health Unit’s website and the Ontario Coronavirus website.