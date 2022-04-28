iHeartRadio

COVID-19 outbreak declared at Kitchener women's prison, 3 cases detected

The Grand Valley Institution for Women is the only federal prison for women in Ontario.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Kitchener.

According to the Correctional Service of Canada, three cases have been linked to the outbreak so far, with the first one detected on Monday April 25.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 17 confirmed cases at the women’s prison and no COVID-19-related deaths.

