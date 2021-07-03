COVID-19 outbreak declared at London church after 6 people test positive

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak after six people contracted the virus during a series of indoor church services.

They took place between June 20 and 30 at the Christ Embassy Church at 1472 Dundas St. in London.

Masks weren't used and physical distancing was not maintained. Anyone who attended services during this time period is asked to monitor themselves for symptoms.

“This outbreak shows how easily COVID-19 will spread if we let our guard down,” says Dr. Chris Mackie, medical officer of health with the MLHU.

“Factors contributing to this outbreak included a lack of masking, inconsistent physical distancing, attending public events while symptomatic, unnecessary indoor gathering outside of religious ceremonies, and indoor gatherings that had more than the limit of five people in attendance.”

Officials are urging everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and only gather indoors if absolutely necessary.