An outbreak has been declared at a two-building apartment complex on Arbor Glen Crescent with more than 40 COVID-19 cases reported.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says it now has reports of 46 cases at Maple Ridge on the Parc, including three staff members.

The first case in the building was reported Dec. 11, the health unit says, and an outbreak was declared after 19 more linked cases in the last week.

Public health inspectors are visiting the complex Tuesday to try to understand what might have allowed the virus to spread.

“The declaration of a COVID-19 outbreak is concerning, especially when it is related to someone’s home. Our team is working closely with building management to determine transmission sources and reduce the potential for any further spread,” Dr. Alex Summers, MLHU associate medical officer of health said in a statement.

Anyone who lives or works in the buildings is asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if they develop.

Summers added, “Whether you live in an apartment building or a single-family home our advice is the same: limit interactions to only those who are part of your household, maintain two metres physical distance from others, and wear a mask in all enclosed spaces, including elevators, laundry rooms and common areas.”

Health unit investigators are continuing to follow up with those who have tested positive to provide support.