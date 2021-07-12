COVID-19 outbreak declared at Meaford daycare

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Meaford daycare.

The Grey Bruce Health Unit says two cases were confirmed at Bobi's Play School.

According to a press release, staff and management of the daycare are currently working in collaboration with public health to ensure the safety of the children, families, staff and community.

The individuals who contracted COVID-19 have been directly contacted, and any cohorts identified as close contacts have been excluded from the facility.

The health unit says anyone not contacted by public health does not need to take any additional steps, including asymptomatic testing.