COVID-19 outbreak declared at Nanaimo hospital
Island Health has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in the transitional care unit at the Nanaimo Regional General Hospital.
Four patients in the unit have tested positive for COVID-19, Island Health said Tuesday, and the outbreak is contained within the unit. No other areas of the hospital are currently affected.
The first patient tested positive on Oct. 31 and an additional three patients tested positive after follow-up testing was done.
Enhanced cleaning and contact tracing was implemented immediately after the first patient tested positive, says Island Health.
No new admissions to the unit will be allowed until further notice, and visitation will be limited to essential visits only.
"NRGH is still a safe place and people should not avoid seeking emergency care if they require it," said Island Health in a statement.
In addition, all outpatient services and scheduled procedures will continue as normal.
