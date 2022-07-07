COVID-19 outbreak declared at New Brunswick's Dorchester prison

For the second time this year, a federal prison in New Brunswick is the site of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Seven inmates at the Dorchester Penitentiary medium-security unit have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

“We are closely monitoring the situation, and measures are in place to minimize spread of the virus within the institution,” the release reads.

The facility will be offering COVID-19 tests to inmates and staff. It’s unclear how often people who are incarcerated at Dorchester receive COVID-19 tests.

Staff are required to do rapid tests for COVID-19 in an effort to limit spread of the virus in the facility.

The number of positive cases in the prison has the potential to increase as more test results become available. Case numbers will be reported on the facility’s website.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to apply and reinforce infection prevention and control measures to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19, and adapt based on public health advice,” the release reads.

The CSC confirmed that staff are continuing to be provided with medical masks, respirators, and face shields. Those who are incarcerated are also provided with medical masks and are encouraged to wear them at all times when they are outside of their cells.

The CSC began vaccinating inmates back in Jan. 2021, and all offenders, including those who are new to the criminal justice system, are still able to receive all doses, including boosters.

According to the CSC, there are 41 active cases of COVID-19 in Canadian facilities as of Tuesday. The CSC also reporting that six people who were incarcerated died from the virus.