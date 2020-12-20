Officials in the Timiskaming Health Unit are confirming a COVID-19 outbreak at a high school in New Liskeard.

According to the health unit, the outbreak is at Ecole Secondaire Catholique Sainte-Marie (ESCSM). While specifics surrounding how many cases are connected to the school has not been released, officials note an outbreak is declared after at least two cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

"Having a school outbreak has added to the increasing concern of our recent number of cases and shows just how fast COVID can move, and again, is why we must continue to practice all public health measures," Dr. Glenn Corneil, the acting medical officer of health for the Timiskaming Health Unit, said in a statement.

The news comes as the region is set to move to the yellow/prevent designation under the province's framework for rating the severity of the pandemic in health units across the province. The area saw five new cases confirmed on Friday and three new infections on Saturday.

The health unit is working closely with officials at the school to conduct contact tracing of anyone who may have been exposed.

"Although this matter is being managed by the Timiskaming Health Unit, we are working closely with them on this situation and are grateful for their expertise," said Annik Boucher, the principal of ESCSM. "We would like to thank our staff, students and families for their collaboration in helping to limit the spread in our community."