COVID-19 outbreak declared at North Vancouver long-term care home
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a private long-term care home in North Vancouver.
As of Oct. 22, one resident and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Vancouver Coastal Health.
“The long-term care unit on the 1st floor is closed to new admissions and transfers at this time and all group activities have been suspended,” reads a statement.
The care home, which falls within the Vancouver Coastal Health authority, is owned and operated by Amica Senior Lifestyles which markets the care home as “elegant senior living.” Strict infection prevention and control protocols to prevent further transmission of the virus are in place, according to health officials.
“Visits to the affected unit have been suspended until outbreak measures are lifted; with an exception for essential care or compassionate visits at the end of life,” continues the statement from Vancouver Coastal Health.
“The outbreak does not affect those living in the memory care unit or the independent living suites.”
