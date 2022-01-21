COVID-19 outbreak declared at Notre-Dame Hospital in Hearst

The Porcupine Health Unit said Friday a COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Notre-Dame Hospital in Hearst.

The health unit said it is working with the hospital "to ensure ongoing measures are maintained to protect patients and staff."

"Affected individuals have been given individual guidance for monitoring, isolation and testing as appropriate," the health unit said in a news release.

"The health unit will continue to work with the hospital setting to provide infection prevention and control assessments and support the implementation of enhanced public health measures as necessary."