An outbreak has been declared at the Salvation Army’s Windsor Centre of Hope after eight clients tested positive for COVID-19.

The Salvation Army says after a recent outbreak at a local shelter it “proactively” initiated testing in coordination with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit.

“We are actively working with the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit and other community partners, including the Downtown Mission to ensure that consistent and enhanced measures are in place to respond to this evolving situation,” the organization said in a news release.

All shelter residents who have tested positive for the virus, as well as their close contacts, have been moved to the Isolation and Recovery Centre. The Salvation Army says further testing will continue in the coming days.

The Salvation Army’s Centre of Hope is currently not accepting new admissions at the direction of the health unit, but says it is working with the city and partners to ensure shelter is available if needed.

“The Salvation Army in Windsor is thankful for the tremendous support we have received from the community throughout this pandemic, recognizing that this has been especially hard on people experiencing homelessness or those precariously housed,” the organization says. “Our staff and volunteers have been working tirelessly since March 2020, in challenging circumstances, to support some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The Salvation Army says more information will be provided as it becomes available.