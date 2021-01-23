The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Ecole Henry Kelsey, according to a news release.

The SHA notified the division about the outbreak on Saturday.

Information of the outbreak has been shared with students and staff.

Regardless of the outbreak, classes at the school will continue as scheduled, the division says.

To date, Ecole Henry Kelsey has had one positive case of COVID-19 this school year which was reported on Jan. 14.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 192 positive cases at 48 locations in the division - 47 schools and the board office.