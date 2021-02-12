The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at a Saskatoon school that offers specialized education for students who live with multiple disabilities or have unique medical needs.

The SHA has notified Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) of two positive coronavirus cases at John Dolan School, the division said in a news release.

The first case was confirmed on Monday, the second on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the division opted to move students at the school to remote learning.

The division said it anticipates in-person classes will resume on Feb. 22.

Since the start of the school year, SPS has had 222 positive coronavirus cases confirmed at its 51 locations, the division said.