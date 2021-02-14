An outbreak of COVID-19 has been declared at Sutherland School in Saskatoon according to Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS).

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) notified the school division on Sunday about two positive cases of the virus that were confirmed at the school last week, the division said in a news release.

Classes at the school will continue as scheduled on Feb. 22 after the February break, the division said. To date five cases of the virus have been identified at the school according to SPS.

Since the start of the school year, SPS has reported 230 positive cases of the virus at 52 locations in the division, SPS said.