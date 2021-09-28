COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon school
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared an outbreak at wâhkôhtowin School.
Saskatoon Public Schools said information about the outbreak has been shared with students, staff and the school community.
“The safety of our students and staff members is our priority. The safety protocols our schools have in place including mandatory masking and enhanced cleaning are critical to reducing the risk of transmission. Saskatoon Public Schools encourages all eligible students, staff members and parents/caregivers to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and well-being of all members of our school communities” the public school division said in a news release.
Classes are continuing as scheduled.
The division said the SHA has confirmed 10 cases of COVID-19 connected to wâhkôhtowin School since the start of the school year.
Saskatoon Public Schools has had 123 positive cases at 42 schools across the division.
Have a news story? Is there something that CTV News Saskatoon should report on? Submit a news tip.
-
Canadians should start their holiday shopping early amid supply chain woes: expertsExperts are advising Canadians to plan ahead and start their holiday shopping early if they don't want to be disappointed amid ongoing global supply chain issues and shortages affecting various sectors.
-
VIFF documentary dives into endangered southern resident orcas' race for survivalThe riveting heartbreak of an endangered orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days and more than 1,500 kilometres in B.C. waters in July 2018 captured the world's attention.
-
Greater Sudbury police officer charged with trespassing in EspanolaAn officer with the Greater Sudbury Police Service has been charged with trespassing in connection with a Sept. 26 incident in Espanola.
-
-
Georgian Bay Honey Bee Festival features Our Lady Peace concertThe Township of Georgian Bay holds its 2nd annual Honey Bee Festival with help from an award-winning Canadian rock band.
-
Ontario recommends Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over Moderna for people 18 to 24 effective immediatelyThe Ontario government is now recommending that people between the ages of 18 and 24 receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine instead of Moderna due to an observed increase of myocarditis cases.
-
Registered Nursing pilot program now available in Wainwright, Alta.A partnership with the University of Calgary means Wainwright nursing students will no longer have to relocate to earn a degree.
-
Mounties issue warning after thief takes keys from car, breaks into home, steals thousands in belongingsMounties in North Vancouver are warning members of the public to be cautious with their keys and garage door openers after two recent robberies led to residents losing thousands of dollars in belongings.
-
COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide updateB.C. health officials will release a statement on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province on Wednesday afternoon.