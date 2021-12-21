COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon school
Staff
CTV News Saskatoon
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Saskatoon school.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority notified Saskatoon Public Schools of the outbreak at Ernest Lindner School on Monday.
The declaration comes after three cases were confirmed at the school this month, according to a news release from the school division.
A total of 12 cases have been confirmed at the school since the start of the school year, the division said.
Following the holiday break, classes will resume at the school on Jan. 4.
