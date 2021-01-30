The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak in a city workgroup at 88 King Street, the city said in a news release.

The building is only accessible by employees.

Due to privacy the city cannot disclose identities but says that the outbreak is within select crews at City of Saskatoon Water and Sewer Maintenance.

To the city’s knowledge, SHA has followed up and contacted individuals and provided information on the next health steps to take.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting has taken place in the impacted areas and equipment since the positive cases were identified.

The outbreak declaration will remain in effect until 28 days have passed without a new positive COVID-19 case in the workplace.