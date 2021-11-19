COVID-19 outbreak declared at school in Callander, Ont.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Callander elementary school after two kids from the same classroom were infected.

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit has declared the outbreak at St. Theresa Catholic Elementary School after a second student tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 18.

"The health unit was made aware of the first individual who tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 16," the health unit said in a news release Friday morning. "At that time, all parents and guardians were made aware, and the class was dismissed."

All families of children who rode on East Ferris Bus Lines route 203 were contacted and that is when the second student was found to be infected.

Families with children on route 245 were then contacted and advised of the next steps.

"Parents/guardians of individuals who attend the childcare program at YMCA St. Theresa site have also been contacted and been dismissed," the health unit said.

Because of the age of the students at the school, many are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The federal government is expected to make an announcement Friday about vaccinations for children ages five to 11.

"We continue to work with St. Theresa Elementary School and the Nipissing-Parry Sound Catholic District School Board and thank them both for their quick response," Dr. Jim Chirico, the North Bay area medical officer of health said.

This is the third active outbreak in the Nipissing District, with the other two involving long-term care and retirement homes.

As of Thursday at 3 p.m., there are 23 active COVID-19 infections in the Nipissing and Parry Sound districts, with 21 in Nipissing alone.

The area has recorded a total of 883 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, 852 have been resolved and eight people have died. There is just one person with COVID-19 currently hospitalized in the district.

Of the residents in the district that are eligible for the vaccine, 83.6 per cent have been fully vaccinated and 87.2 have at least one dose.