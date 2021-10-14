COVID-19 outbreak declared at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Sir John A. Macdonald Secondary School in Waterloo.

A notice on the Waterloo Region District School Board's website said the outbreak is related to a specific cohort only and is not school-wide.

According to the notice, Region of Waterloo Public Health declared the outbreak after another student COVID-19 case was identified in the same cohort as a case from earlier in the week.

Two student cases have been confirmed in total, data from the board shows.

Any staff members or students identified as contacts have been directed to self-isolate, the board said.

The Region of Waterloo Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard shows there are three other active school outbreaks in the region as of Wednesday.

Grand River Collegiate Institute, Parkway Public School and Hespeler Public School all have active outbreaks.