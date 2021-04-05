COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Joseph’s Villa in Sudbury

Public Health Sudbury & Districts has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at St. Joseph’s Villa in Greater Sudbury affecting the Hillcrest Wing of the facility.

"Public Health is actively working with the long-term care home to investigate the outbreak and ensure patients, residents, and staff are protected," the health unit said in a news release Monday evening.

The outbreak is contained, the release said, and there is no evidence of ongoing transmission. The health unit will directly contact anyone identified as a close contact and provide further direction."

“The need for everyone to monitor and screen for COVID-19 symptoms daily and to stay home when ill is critical in limiting the spread of the virus," Christina Baier, manager of the health unit's health protection division, said in the release. "If you have any COVID-19 symptoms, please take it seriously, and get tested.”

