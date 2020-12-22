The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 in a single classroom.

The health unit says in a statement that at least three confirmed cases of COVID-19 are in a single classroom and that the entire class was previously dismissed and asked to isolate for 14-days.

A school outbreak is declared if there are two or more cases within the school and if evidence shows that at least one case could have been infected in the school.

The outbreak is currently limited to a single cohort at this time.