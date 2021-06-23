COVID-19 outbreak declared at St. Mary's hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at St. Mary's General Hospital in Kitchener.

There are currently three positive cases associated with the fifth floor outbreak.

"Our thoughts are with them as they recover," reads a statement from the hospital.

St. Mary’s is taking several precautions as they continue to investigate the outbreak, including closing the unit to admissions.

Visits are temporarily restricted for patients in the unit, barring some exceptional circumstances.

As of Wednesday, there are 16 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Waterloo Region.