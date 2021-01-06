Five members of the Stratford Fire Department have tested positive for COVID-19, the city said in a news release on Wednesday, prompting the declaration of an outbreak.

The city said it is working with Huron Perth Public Health and the fire department to manage the outbreak, and said the infected people are isolating at home.

“Our thoughts are with our employees at this time, and we wish them a speedy recovery,” said Chief Administrative Officer Joan Thomson in a statement.

“We also want to assure the community that public safety is our top priority, and it will not be affected by the reduced staffing at the fire department. Service levels will be maintained.”

The public health unit has reported a total of 781 cases across Huron and Perth counties since the pandemic began. Of those, 100 are active, with 659 people who have recovered and 22 people who have died.

“COVID-19 is still in our community, so we need to remain vigilant,” said Mayor Dan Mathieson in the news release. “Let’s continue to follow the advice of our health professionals, and do everything we can to help reduce the spread of this virus.”