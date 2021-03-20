Health officials in Sudbury have declared the latest outbreak, this time at an apartment complex.

According to Public Health Sudbury & Districts (PHSD), the outbreak is at the apartment located at 323 Second Avenue North. It was not said how many cases are associated at this point.

While declaring an outbreak, health officials are also warning of a high-risk exposure to anyone who lives in or has visited the building since March 6.

"Public Health is asking all tenants living at, and staff working at the 323 Second Avenue North Apartment Building in Greater Sudbury to stay home, except for essential reasons until further notice," read a PHSD news release. "Public Health reports community outbreaks or possible exposures for which Public Health is unable to contact everyone directly to advise them of their potential exposure to COVID-19."

Those impacted are being told to seek testing immediately. They are also asking anyone who has visited the building during the timeline in question to isolate, along with everyone in their household for two weeks, only leaving for essential purposes.

If anyone tests positive as a result, the individual and their entire household must isolate until a negative test is received.

For more information or if you have questions, please click here or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200.