COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey long-term care home

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a Surrey long-term care facility after a staff member and a resident there tested positive for the disease.

The outbreak is the second one at Brookside Lodge during the pandemic. A previous outbreak began on Christmas Day and was declared over on Jan. 30, according to data released by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

A total of 14 people tested positive during that outbreak, nine of them residents and five staff members. One resident died.

The current outbreak has prompted enhanced infection control measures at the site, according to a news release from Fraser Health.

Among those measures are restrictions on visitors and the movements of staff and residents within the facility, as well as enhanced cleaning and twice daily screening of all staff and residents for symptoms of COVID-19.

The health authority says it's also working with Brookside staff to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus at the facility.

The staff member and resident who tested positive are each in self-isolation in their homes, according to Fraser Health.

Data released by the province in mid-February showed that 92 per cent of Brookside residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at that point.

The province has not released data on staff vaccination levels within specific long-term facilities.

On Thursday, while announcing that B.C. was speeding up its administration of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said she expected that B.C. would be done offering second doses to all care home staff and residents "in the next few days to weeks."