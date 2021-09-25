COVID-19 outbreak declared at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge

Waterloo Region Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak among a student cohort at Tait Street Public School in Cambridge.

In a release posted on Saturday, Public Health said a previously reported student case had been linked to an earlier case in the same group.

The identity of the infected is protected under privacy legislation and will not be shared.

No additional staff or students are required to isolate. Public Health has completed their assessments and no further close contacts have been identified.